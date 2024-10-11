Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome is keen for the Whites to get bodies back and avoid injuries ahead of what he feels is a huge clash against Sheffield United next Friday.

Daniel Farke’s men went into the international break on the back of some disappointment as they conceded a late goal at the Stadium of Light to draw with Sunderland.

Leeds do remain well placed in the Championship though and have an opportunity to make a statement when the action gets going again.

Chris Wilder takes his unbeaten Sheffield United side to Elland Road next Friday and Newsome makes no bones about just how key the game is.

His big hope for the clash is that Leeds can get as many players as possible fit and ready to go to take on the Blades.

“Huge game at Elland Road. Sheffield United are doing well at the moment”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“They are the only unbeaten side, so listen, that is going to be a tough one.

“Let’s hope we get a few bodies back by then.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will be crossing his fingers that those players away on international duty return fit and well following the break.

Some have longer journeys than others, with Japan international Ao Tanaka flying thousands of miles.