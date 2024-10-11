Michael Regan/Getty Images

One of Nottingham Forest’s stars has dubbed one of his team-mates ‘a warrior’ amid the impact he has made at the City Ground.

Many expected Nottingham Forest to struggle in the Premier League this term, but they have enjoyed a bright start to the campaign which promises a season of more comfort.

Nuno currently has Forest sitting in tenth spot in the Premier League table and they have lost just one of their seven league outings so far.

Defensively, the Tricky Trees have been solid with just six goals conceded, the same number of goals that Arsenal have let in and a total fewer than Manchester City’s eight.

The club have been able to lean on summer recruit Nikola Milenkovic, who is increasingly being seen as a smart piece of business.

The defender’s team-mate Ryan Yates is full of praise for him and believes that Milenkovic is a real warrior on the pitch.

“He is just a warrior, he is a leader”, Yates told the Athletic.

“He is the captain of his country — and he is just exactly what you would expect.”

Milenkovic, 26, is a battle-hardened campaigner and has made over 200 appearances in the tough environment of Serie A.

Now settling into the Premier League, he has so far avoided being booked in any of his side league outings.