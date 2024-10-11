Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland star Michael Stewart has told Rangers that they cannot afford to make the decision to leave a player who has been struggling for game time out of the team.

Philippe Clement continued his efforts to reshape the Rangers squad over the course of the summer transfer window, but his work was hamstrung by financial restrictions.

The Gers also failed to reach the league stage of the Champions League, which would have given them a cash boost, and have had to make do with Europa League football.

Clement’s favoured team is slowly emerging and defender Dujon Sterling has all too often found himself on the outside looking in.

He has clocked just 249 minutes in the Scottish Premiership over the course of six games so far this season and Stewart feels that is not enough game time for someone who should be starting.

Stewart believes that Rangers ‘can’t afford’ to make the decision to leave Sterling out.

“I wouldn’t agree that Sterling has been really effective when he’s come on this season”, he told the Scottish Football Social Club.

“To me, he looks dispirited a little bit because he’s obviously not playing as much.

“I’m not saying that he’s looking terrible, because he’s not, but for me, you’ve got to find somewhere in the team for him.

“He, on his game, is a player that Rangers can’t afford to have out of the team.”

Sterling is capable of operating not just as a right-back, but also in midfield as a defensively minded midfielder.