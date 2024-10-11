Carl Recine/Getty Images

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has revealed he spoke to people at Liverpool before handing Conor Bradley the skipper’s armband.

The young full-back is set to turn out for Northern Ireland in the Nations League on Saturday when his country take on Belarus in Hungary.

It will be a proud moment for the Liverpool man as he will be wearing the captain’s armband for Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland boss O’Neill says he did his homework before handing Bradley the role as captain and spoke to people at Anfield.

He insists when he did it was clear that the responsibility was something that Bradley would be able to handle.

“Having spoken to people at Liverpool, they felt it was something personality-wise and [given] the responsibility that he takes, that it’s something he would handle”, O’Neill was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He’s very keen to learn, he applies himself.

“He takes on information well.

“We know about his athletic capabilities, his quality obviously as well.

“He gets a great response from his team-mates.”

Liverpool decided not to loan Bradley out in the summer and kept him at Anfield, where Arne Slot has handed him minutes.

The defender has turned out in the Premier League, the Champions League and the EFL Cup this term.