Julian Finney/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars is ‘not shocked’ by one of his recent performances that was ‘extra good’.

Spurs headed into the international break sitting in ninth spot in the Premier League table and on the back of a damaging 3-2 loss away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The loss on the south coast overshadowed a good period which saw Spurs record a fine 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke all got on the scoresheet at the Red Devils.

Kulusevski feels he reached a special level during the Premier League game at Manchester United, but is not surprised as he feels he has always had it in him to reach that standard.

“It came out in that match, but I have worked incredibly hard to play at that level”, the Swede was quoted as saying by Bold.

“I’m not shocked.

“I’ve just been waiting for it.

“Every match has felt good, but that one was perhaps extra good.”

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be hoping that the winger comes back from international duty with Sweden without any fitness issues.