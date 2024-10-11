Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists that winger Luis Palma needs not to force it on the pitch as he looks to make his mark with the Bhoys.

Palma has struggled for game time at Celtic so far this season, playing for just 37 minutes in the Scottish Premiership.

The winger has yet to get a single minute in the Champions League, having been an unused substitute in clashes with Slovan Bratislava and Borussia Dortmund.

His chances were done no harm earlier this week when he scored a hat-trick for Celtic in a 3-2 win over Sligo Rovers in a friendly clash.

Rodgers is an admirer of what Palma can do, but feels sometimes he tries to force matters on the pitch, such is his desire to score or provide an assist.

“It’s just about not forcing it. I think sometimes the thing with wingers is, when other players are in the team and scoring and creating goals, you feel you really want to come in and force it a little bit”, Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“I think sometimes that’s what’s happened with Luis.

“He’s a very good technician and when he plays for the team and works hard and presses well then he can be a really good player.”



Aberdeen are the opposition for Celtic after the international break in a top of the table Scottish Premiership clash.

Whether Palma will be given an opportunity by Rodgers against the Dons, given his exploits against Sligo Rovers, remains to be seen.