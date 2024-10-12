David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Netherlands midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has expressed his surprise that an Aston Villa star is not in the team with the Oranje.

Ronald Koeman’s side played out a 1-1 draw with Hungary in the Nations League on Friday evening, in a game which saw Virgil van Dijk being sent off.

The Dutch boss played with Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven as his left-back during the match.

Aston Villa left-back Ian Maatsen was an unused substitute and the fact he is not getting much game time under Koeman is something Van der Vaart thinks is strange.

“Maatsen does not seem to be in the picture with the national coach, which I find quite strange”, Van der Vaart was quoted as saying by Voetbal Primeur.

“He is actually never brought in.”

With Van Dijk suspended for the game against Germany, Koeman could move Van de Ven into the centre and slot Maatsen in at left-back.

“So that could be possible”, Van der Vaart replied to the possibility.

Aston Villa snapped Maatsen up from Chelsea in the summer transfer window following a successful six-month loan at Borussia Dortmund for the defender.