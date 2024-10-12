Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Rangers recruitment chief Nils Koppen has admitted that from a financial point of view, operating in the UK transfer market is getting tough for the Gers.

Money was tight at Ibrox in the recent summer transfer window and boss Philippe Clement had to move players out to create space to bring in fresh faces.

Players such as Connor Goldson and Todd Cantwell, who had been key men at Rangers, both left the club, while Scott Wright was another departure.

Rangers did not pay a fee for a player from within the UK in the window, with the bulk of their business done abroad.

Koppen insists that the UK market is a difficult one for Rangers from a financial point of view and stressed they need to think outside the box and look far and wide.

“It’s important to look all over the globe where we can compete financially to get the best talents to the club”, Koppen told Rangers TV.

“We also don’t want to lose the focus on Scotland and the local market.

“I think to look worldwide gives us more opportunity to sign these talents and everyone realises that the UK market for us is getting difficult financially.

“We need to be more creative, think outside of the box and look for profiles that are suitable for our league even if they’re from Brazil or Morocco.

“It’s a very physical and demanding league, and we’re a dominant team who need to break down the low blocks. It’s about looking at different markets and trying to find the best profiles that are suitable for us.

“It’s a challenge but it’s not only Brazil and Morocco; we want to look worldwide to where we think we can have success.”

Rangers have had a challenging start to the campaign under Clement, missing out on reaching the Champions League league stage and also currently sitting third in the Scottish Premiership, behind Aberdeen and Celtic.