Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Stoke City defender Ben Wilmot believes the international break is a good chance for the Potters to absorb more of what new boss Narcis Pelach wants.

Some eyebrows were raised as Stoke made a managerial change early into the Championship season with Steven Schumacher sacked and Pelach brought in to take charge.

Pelach arrived from a role as first team coach at Norwich City and the 36-year-old is at the beginning of his managerial journey.

Wilmot explained that Pelach’s approach is completely different to Schumacher’s and Stoke are having to get used to what the new boss wants.

He feels that the international break can be key as Stoke continue to adapt to try to deliver for Pelach.

“It’s completely different and we’ve had a lot of information with a load of games in a short space of time”, the defender was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“So it’s going to take a while to get used to it, we’re almost having to learn on the job.

“We haven’t had a free week in a long time, so it’s been tough but the international break will be good for us to get used to what he wants us to do.

“We are in that good frame of mind where we have some good momentum at the minute.

“However, we have a good block of days where we can train and the head coach can get more information into us.”

Pelach will see familiar faces when Stoke return to action following the international break as the Potters are due to play host to Norwich in the Championship.

They then have another home game soon after, with Bristol City the visitors.