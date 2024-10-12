Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers legend Kris Boyd thinks that Gers boss Philippe Clement does not yet know his best team, despite it now being October.

Clement had his first full summer transfer window as Rangers manager recently, but found himself hamstrung by the club’s financial restrictions.

He was able to bring in a number of players, including Nedim Bajrami, Vaclav Cerny, Robin Propper and Hamza Igamane.

Boyd though is of the view that the new arrivals have not really made the Rangers team any stronger.

He thinks that can also be seen in the fact that Clement does not know what his best team is, despite now being into October.

“There were a lot of changes over the summer”, Boyd told The Warm-Up.

“This has been one of Rangers’ problems for a number of years now.

“I don’t think that the recruitment policy, the players that have been brought in have improved the eleven as such.

“We’re now in October, I couldn’t name Rangers’ best eleven right now, and I don’t think Philippe Clement can either, hence the reason he’s changing players every week.”

Following the international break, Rangers are due to head to play Kilmarnock, before then hosting Romanian side FCSB at Ibrox in the Europa League.