Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars insists he is keen to be a deciding factor in games and is waiting for his chance to do so.

Spurs’ stars are scattered across the globe at present on international duty, with boss Ange Postecoglou facing an anxious wait to see who comes back fit and who picks up any issues.

Postecoglou is well aware of the need for his side to get back to winning ways after the international break following a damaging capitulation at Brighton & Hove Albion.

In-form attacker Brennan Johnson was brought off early for Wales after suffering a kick, but another in-form Spurs star in the shape of Dejan Kulusevski is so far unscathed.

The Swede was in action with his national team against Slovakia in the Nations League on Friday night as the game ended 2-2.

He admits that he is in great form at the moment and wants to be the decisive factor in games.

“This is how it should be. I will take responsibility, try to be as good as possible”, Kulusevski told the Dagens Nyheter.

“I want to decide.

“I’m just waiting to decide the match, but sometimes it doesn’t work out.”

The winger feels that Sweden conceding before half-time made the game tough, but on the whole they did create a host of chances against Slovakia.

“We concede a goal that makes the whole match difficult. Nevertheless, we come out in the second half and are as good as in the first.

“We create many chances. They score 2-2 but we try to win the game.”