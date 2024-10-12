Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp will earn far less money in his new role at Red Bull than he took home as Liverpool boss.

The German has agreed to become the new head of football at Red Bull, with involvement in their clubs across the globe.

Klopp will work on a number of areas to support Red Bull’s clubs and managers, and will also have an input when it comes to transfers.

“…this could not excite me more.” Jürgen Klopp The feeling is mutual💪 #GivesYouWiiings pic.twitter.com/Uxb5evphgg — Red Bull (@redbull) October 9, 2024

Klopp earned between €20m and €22m per year in his previous job as Liverpool manager.

He will earn considerably less than that at Red Bull as, according to Sky Deutschland, he will collected between €10m and €12m in the role.

There is no release clause in his deal with Red Bull.

However, the Austrian drinks company have verbally agreed that Klopp can leave if the Germany national team come calling.

For now Klopp is ruling out the idea of a return to management in club football.

Current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has a contract which is due to run until the summer of 2026.