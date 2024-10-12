Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will head home from international duty with the Netherlands after being ruled out of Monday’s meeting with Germany, meaning extra rest before the Chelsea game.

Van Dijk was sent off during the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Hungary in the Nations League on Friday night.

It had been thought he could stay with the Oranje squad to continue supporting his team-mates for their clash with the Germans.

That is not the case though as the Dutch FA has confirmed Van Dijk is returning to Liverpool.

The centre-back will get an extra opportunity to rest and recharge his batteries before Liverpool get their Premier League campaign going again.

Dutch boss Arne Slot has Liverpool sitting at the top of the Premier League table, but they face a big test next weekend.

Liverpool are due to welcome Chelsea to Anfield in the league.

Slot will be delighted to be able to call upon a well rested Van Dijk as he looks to take all three points from Enzo Maresca’s Blues.