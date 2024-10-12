Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Leeds United have been namechecked as a Red Bull club as Jurgen Klopp gets ready to start his new role with the company.

The former Liverpool boss has split opinion across the football world and especially in his native Germany by taking the job of global head of football at the Austrian drinks giant.

Klopp left Liverpool saying he would take a year out of the game to recharge his batteries, but he will start with Red Bull on 1st January.

“…this could not excite me more.” Jürgen Klopp The feeling is mutual💪 #GivesYouWiiings pic.twitter.com/Uxb5evphgg — Red Bull (@redbull) October 9, 2024

He will work with the managers of Red Bull’s clubs, advise on playing style, support their work and also have an input on recruitment.

Red Bull own a number of clubs fully, but they are only minority shareholders in Leeds United.

Nevertheless, the Whites have been namechecked by German daily Bild as a Red Bull club as Klopp goes to work all over the world for the drinks giants.

Elsewhere, Red Bull have clubs in New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Saitama, Leipzig and Salzburg.

How much involvement Klopp might have with Leeds remains to be seen, but the Whites’ current boss, Daniel Farke, has a link with Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund, having managed their second string.

Red Bull are also currently Leeds’ primary shirt sponsors.