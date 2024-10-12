Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A Poland international has recalled when he was in line to move to Liverpool and met with Jurgen Klopp at his house, where the German told him the players he resembles.

Klopp made a host of signings over the course of his time as Liverpool manager and put the Reds at the very top of the game, scooping up the Champions League and the Premier League.

He landed the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Sadio Mane, who became key men in his all-conquering side.

Klopp also wanted to snap up Poland international Piotr Zielinski when he was on the books at Italian side Udinese.

Zielinski explained that Liverpool flew him over to meet Klopp, where the Reds boss told him he saw him as having shades of Cesc Fabregas and Ilkay Gundogan about him.

Ultimately though, Liverpool refused to meet the midfielder’s asking price.

He told Foot Truck: “Jurgen Klopp invited me to his house. Liverpool sent a private jet to pick me up.

“Klopp told me that for him I am a mix between Fabregas and Gundogan.

“I didn’t understand anything, but then my agent, who spoke German, told me everything.

“When we were leaving I managed to take a photo with Klopp who was at the door and said goodbye.

“They were offering €18.5m, but Udinese wanted something more.

“However, Liverpool couldn’t cross a certain limit with me because I wasn’t a top player yet.

“The other side of the coin is that I didn’t feel like one either.”

It was Napoli who eventually signed Zielinski from Udinese and he remained at the club for eight years, before this summer joining Inter.