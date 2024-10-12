Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool have taken a step forward for a defender who has been strongly linked with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Reds did little transfer business in terms of signings over the course of the summer transfer window, with winger Federico Chiesa the only fresh face for Arne Slot to work with.

Slot has made a bright start as Liverpool boss and the club are already looking towards January arrivals to back the Dutchman.

Signing another left-back is on Liverpool’s agenda amid Andrew Robertson being set to turn 31 years old early next year and question marks over the quality of his backup Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool’s eyes have been drawn to Portugal and they are keen on Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras, according to Spanish daily AS.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have increasingly been spoken about as possible destinations for the 21-year-old defender, but it is Liverpool who have taken a step forward.

Carreras was on the books at Manchester United from 2020 until 2024, however he did not break through and Benfica signed him on loan in January this year before snapping him up permanently in the summer.

Benfica splashed out an initial €6m to sign the left-back on a contract until 2029.

His release clause at the Portuguese giants has not been disclosed, but it is claimed to put Benfica in a position of strength over his possible exit.