Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson was only taken off against Iceland as a precaution.

Spurs man Johnson scored Wales’ opening goal in the Nations League meeting with Iceland, hitting the back of the net after just eleven minutes.

Harry Wilson extended the visitors’ lead to make sure they went in 2-0 up at half-time and Johnson was brought off.

Iceland though scored twice in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw and even had chances to win.

There were concerns for Spurs star Johnson, who is in red hot goalscoring form at present, but Bellamy has moved to ease those worries.

He insists that Johnson was just brought off as a precaution having felt something.

“It was a precaution. He took a kick”, Bellamy was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He did feel something from impact so we’ll get him checked out.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will be hoping there are no issues with Johnson as he looks for his Spurs side to get back to winning ways next weekend against West Ham United in the Premier League.