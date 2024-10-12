George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Mateusz Klich has admitted he is enjoying life in the MLS, with the weather in Washington DC better than that in Yorkshire.

Klich made himself into a cult hero during his six-year spell at Elland Road with his committed, all-action displays.

The 34-year-old was part of the Leeds side that won promotion to the Premier League and then stunned the top flight with a superb first season back in the elite mix.

His time at Elland Road came to an end in the January of 2023 with a move to MLS side DC United.

There were eyebrows raised about Leeds letting the midfielder go at a time they were fighting against relegation from the Premier League, a fight they would ultimately lose just months later.

He is enjoying life in America, feeling Washington DC was the right city to move to and admits the weather is better than it was in Leeds.

Klich told The Athletic: “I told my agent that if I ever went to the U.S., which was the plan from years ago, that I wanted to live in a good city and explore the country, so I could enjoy living here.

“Everything came together and it became a good plan.

“The weather is better in Washington.”

Klich remains a key man in the DC United team despite his advancing years and has made 30 appearances in the MLS so far this season, being booked ten times.