Aberdeen are at real risk of losing one of their top talents as he is ‘keen to make a big move’ amid interest from south of the border, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Dons are flying at the moment in the Scottish Premiership under new boss Jimmy Thelin and hang on Celtic’s coattails at the top of the table.

The two sides are due to meet at Celtic Park after the international break and at least one team will see their 100 per cent record go.

Aberdeen are likely to lean heavily on defender Jack MacKenzie, who is in the Scotland squad.

The left-back’s progress has not gone unnoticed and he has interest from south of the border where Preston North End, Sheffield United and Stoke city are all keen.

The bad news for Aberdeen is that MacKenzie is ‘keen to make a big move’, which indicates he will leave Pittodrie.

He is a free agent at the end of the season and his suitors are tipped to wait until then before making their swoops.

Born in Aberdeen and a product of the club’s youth set-up, MacKenzie has played the full 90 minutes in every one of the Dons’ Scottish Premiership games so far this season.