Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight striker James McFadden is clear that Celtic will need to be at their very best when they face Atalanta at the end of this month.

The Bhoys have absolutely been flying in their domestic league and they also started their Champions League campaign with a 5-1 win against Slovan Bratislava.

Last time out in Europe though, Brendan Rodgers’ men were demolished 7-1 by German giants Borussia Dortmund and their next opponents in Europe are Europa League holders Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side held Premier League giants Arsenal to a 0-0 scoreline in Italy last month.

McFadden insists that against the Italian side the match will be very different as Atalanta structure their pressing man-for-man.

He has issued a warning to Celtic and stressed the Bhoys need to be playing a lot better against a relentless Atalanta.

“Atalanta will be a totally different test. They are so aggressive in their press, they go man-for-man”, McFadden said on BBC Sporstsound about Celtic’s clash against La Dea.

“Celtic will have to be so much better.

“Atalanta will be relentless.”

Celtic have always received criticism for being inefficient in European competition and they will look to break the narrative when they travel to the Gewiss Stadium to face Atalanta on 23rd October.