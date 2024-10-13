Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Scottish Premiership giants Hearts have an experienced Championship boss on the radar as an option to take over at Tynecastle, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Jambos are looking for a new man to come in at the helm as they look to recover from a poor start to the season.

They sit rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership table after eight games and are determined to pick the right manager.

They had been in talks with experienced boss Per-Mathias Hogmo, but those discussions broke down.

Now experienced Championship boss Gary Rowett is on the radar at Tynecastle.

Rowett has notably taken charge of Birmingham City, Derby County, Stoke City and Millwall, and is vastly experienced in the English Championship.

The 50-year-old is currently without a job.

Also a contender for the post is former Wales boss Rob Page, who is eager to return to management and the job at Hearts would appeal.