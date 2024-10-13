Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

One of Derby County’s new boys has insisted that the Championship has not surprised him as he expected it to be fast and furious.

The Rams invested in the transfer market over the course of the summer window as they prepared for life back in the second tier under Paul Warne.

At present Derby sit comfortably in mid-table, having picked up 12 points from their opening nine league games.

Between the sticks for seven of those nine league encounters has been new boy Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

The Sweden international was signed in the summer and joined from Djurgarden.

He insists that he has not been surprised by the challenges of the Championship as it has lived up to his perceptions.

“It’s clear that I’ve been given new challenges”, Zetterstrom told Swedish daily the Dagens Nyheter.

“Things are moving faster and balls are coming in from all sorts of angles.

“You have to deal with it.

“No, I wouldn’t say that [anything has surprised me].

“The image that you have of it being fast and furious and tough – it’s true.

“I’m enjoying every second.”

Warne’s Derby face a trip to the capital to face Millwall in the Championship next weekend, as club football gets going again in the second tier.