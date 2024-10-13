Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Blackpool new boy Josh Onomah feels former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has an ‘aura’ about him and is a ‘real people’s person’.

Bruce has been rebuilding his managerial reputation since being sacked by Newcastle in 2021 and a spell at West Brom did not go well, with the Baggies showing him the door a year after the Magpies had let him go.

He is now back in the game, having taken the job at League One side Blackpool in September.

Steve Bruce has been nominated for @SkyBetLeagueOne‘s Manager of the Month award for September. 👏 The winner will be announced on Friday at 6am. 🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/7qbwXxMkRG — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) October 9, 2024

Bruce has had a big impact on the Tangerines, who sit tenth in the League One table and only recently saw a winning streak halted.

Onomah is a player Bruce snapped up earlier this month on a free transfer and the former Tottenham Hotspur talent is impressed with the boss, who he feels has an aura about him and is someone who can guide players.

“I enjoy working with him. You sense his aura around the place”, Onomah told The Athletic.

“He’s a man with a wealth of experience.

“He understands the game, his intelligence, I’m always learning off him and he’s a real people’s person.

“He’s also someone I see as a father figure.”

Bruce took charge of nearly 100 games when he was in charge at Newcastle and the Magpies still represent his most recent managerial spell in the Premier League.

Eventually getting Blackpool up to the top flight would be the crowning achievement in Bruce’s long career, while simply promotion to the Championship would be a feather in his cap.