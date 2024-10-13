Stu Forster/Getty Images

A former Sunderland boss has revealed that he has no loyalty to the Black Cats on account of the short time he was at the club.

The Stadium of Light outfit have had a multitude of managers since they were relegated from the Premier League, as they looked to find the right formula.

Current boss Regis Le Bris is the eighth permanent manager at Sunderland since relegation in 2017.

The Frenchman succeeded Michael Beale, who was brought in for the sacked Tony Mowbray, in a turbulent last season for Sunderland.

When they were relegated from the top flight, Simon Grayson was put at the helm, taking over in the summer of 2017.

The former Leeds United boss lasted until 31st October before being sacked amid poor results in the Championship.

And, before Leeds took on Sunderland in the Championship, he revealed he has no loyalty to the Black Cats.

While some managers do continue to hold loyalty to clubs that employ them, Grayson feels none for Sunderland.

“I wasn’t long enough at Sunderland to have any loyalty to them, to be fair”, he said on LUTV.

“Certainly Leeds United through and through as you all know.”

Sunderland and Leeds played out a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light before the international break.