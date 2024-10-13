Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is delighted with the progress that Ryan Gravenberch is making at Liverpool and predicts the Oranje will have a lot of fun with the midfielder.

Liverpool signed Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, where he had a disappointing time, and he played under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield last term.

Gravenberch was in and out of the team under Klopp, but his fortunes have taken a major step forward under Liverpool’s new boss Arne Slot.

He has slotted into the number 6 role at Liverpool and is establishing himself as a key man under Slot.

Netherlands boss Koeman is pleased to see Gravenberch doing so well and is encouraged for what it means for him in the future with the national team.

“Luckily he is now playing in everything at Liverpool. Then you can also see that the player is developing”, Koeman told a press conference.

“The performances at his club, but also with the Oranje last month were very good.

“We are going to have a lot of fun with him.”

Gravenberch is set to be involved for the Netherlands on Monday night when they take on Germany in the Nations League.

Slot will be hoping that Gravenberch can come through the game unscathed.