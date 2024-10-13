Crystal Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth has revealed that given his height, people have questioned his ability to deal with crosses and that continues to be the main thing for him to improve on.

Standing at five feet eight inches, Whitworth is relatively short for a goalkeeper, putting into question his ability to deal with high balls delivered into the box.

The 20-year-old though insists that he has been working on improving in that particular aspect under the supervision of Eagles goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely.

With age still on his side, Whitworth insists that he needs to make each and every aspect of the game his strength and thinks he has taken steps on the crosses front.

“Obviously, with my height, there has come a time when people have asked questions about how I would deal with crosses”, Whitworth told News Shopper.

“The main thing for me was to continue to improve that. I think I have massively improved.

“There’s still lots of room to improve because I am still a young player.

“I need to make every single aspect of the game a strength of mine, but I have developed the commanding style of my game a lot.”

Giving an insight into his sessions with the Crystal Palace goalkeeping coach, the shot-stopper added: “Dean and I worked really hard on the training pitch last season to help me find solutions to do different things.”

Whitworth is currently plying his trade on loan at League One side Exeter City and the 20-year-old has made nine appearances in the league, keeping six clean sheets so far.