Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Former England forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has taken aim at Gareth Southgate for leaving Jack Grealish out of his Euro 2024 squad.

Grealish is back in the England picture and scored this evening against Finland in Helsinki, with the Three Lions in Nations League action.

The Manchester City man was not included in England’s Euro 2024 squad in the summer, with then boss Southgate taking the call.

Ex-England and Aston Villa man Agbonlahor is still shocked that Grealish was not in Germany and hit out at Southgate.

“Can’t believe Jack never went the euros! Shame on you waistcoat!” he wrote on X.

Grealish will be hoping he can become a key man with the England team under whoever becomes the country’s next permanent manager.

Caretaker boss Lee Carsley has not applied for the job and former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is claimed to be the current front-runner.

England were beaten 2-1 by Greece in the Nations League last week, but will have the chance of revenge when they travel to Athens in November.