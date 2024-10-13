Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Stoke City could come under pressure to decide whether they want to sign one of their loan stars on a permanent basis in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Potters did their summer transfer business under Steven Schumacher, but he was shown the door as manager in September.

Promising coach Narcis Pelach was brought in to replace Schumacher, the Spaniard arriving from a role as first team coach at Norwich City.

January will represent Pelach’s first transfer window as Stoke boss and he may be under pressure to make a big transfer call.

Stoke currently have striker Tom Cannon on loan from Leicester City, but the Foxes can recall him in January.

They are keen to cash in on Cannon and if there is an offer on the table in the new year then he could be brought back and sold.

Sheffield United and West Brom are possible destinations for the striker.

Stoke may have to decide if they want to sign Cannon on a permanent deal, or do another loan which has a buy clause included in it.