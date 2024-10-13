Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has been impressed by Hoffenheim forward Adam Hlozek and is closely following him.

Despite spending heavily on signing new players over the course of the summer, Lopetegui has taken time to be able to get encouraging signs out of the West Ham squad.

The Hammers headed into the international break on the back of a 4-1 crushing of newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The Hammers could be active in the January transfer window and Lopetegui has a player in the Bundesliga on his radar.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Spanish boss is a big fan of Hoffenheim’s Hlozek, who he thinks could have a big impact in the Premier League.

Hlozek moved to Hoffenheim only in the summer and immediately found himself among the goals.

He has struck three times in seven outings for Hoffenheim, including in the Europa League.

Hoffenheim are likely to be reluctant to let Hlozek move on, having just signed him and handed him a contract running until 2029.