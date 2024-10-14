Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke feels that Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer is easily one of the top Championship players this season.

Hamer joined the Blades last season from Coventry City when Sheffield United were a Premier League club.

He played 40 times in all competitions last term, contributing to 13 goals directly and he has been equally important in this campaign as well.

Hamer has already contributed to five goals in nine league games and Clarke feels that Hamer’s off-the-ball work is imperious as well.

Clarke is clear that the Blades midfielder fully deserves to be in the conversation of being one of the best players in the second tier.

“I think Gustavo Hamer is got to be up there, I think he is absolutely in the conversation [of being one of the best players in the Championship], with Borja Sainz this season”, Clarke said on What The EFL about the Blades star midfielder.

“Some of the goals he scores are ridiculous.

“But also, he contributes a lot, out of possession as well.

“He is a very hard-working midfielder, who will track back.”

Hamer will be looking to make a telling difference when his side visit Elland Road to face Leeds United later this week.