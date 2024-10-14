George Wood/Getty Images

Archie Gray has backed Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph and feels he is doing well for the Whites.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke started the campaign by putting his faith in Joseph as the side’s striker, but a goal drought meant he changed that for the clash at Sunderland before the international break.

Joel Piroe started up front for Leeds at the Stadium of Light, with Joseph dropped to the bench.

The striker has scored just once for Leeds this term, but former Whites star Gray backed him and pointed to a hat-trick for Spain’s Under-21s last week against Kazakhstan.

“Mateo is doing brilliant. He scored a hat trick, I think it was last night”, Gray told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s doing well for Leeds, we came through the ranks together since Under-18s.

“And you know, I’m still really close with him, really good friends, and I’m always looking out for him, how he’s doing.”

Joseph got 13 minutes off the bench against Sunderland and will hope he can win over Farke to hand him another chance to start and score.