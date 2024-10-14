Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

German club Borussia Monchengladbach have been holding talks with young Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and want to lure him away with the promise of first-team football.

The young forward has been in good goalscoring form for Arsenal’s Under-21 team so far this season, finding the back of the net five times in five matches.

He also made it to the bench for Mikel Arteta’s side in their last match before the international break against Southampton.

Butler-Oyedeji’s form has caught the attention of Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach, who are keen on signing him.

And, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the German club have held discussions with Butler-Oyedeji to move forward with the move.

Borussia Monchengladbach are trying to convince Butler-Oyedeji to move to Germany with the promise of first-team minutes.

It now remains to be seen what Arsenal’s reaction is given that they have just lost one of their other prospects Chido Obi-Martin to Manchester United.

Butler-Oyedeji, who has been out on two separate loan spells to Accrington Stanley and Cheltenham Town, has a contract with Arsenal running until February next year.