Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Germany sporting director Rudi Voller has made it clear that Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno will not be able to get back into the national team very easily.

Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s long-term injury has given other goalkeepers the chance to step up and grab the opportunity to play for the national team.

Leno has been an influential presence in Marco Silva’s Fulham side and he kept no secrets about getting regular minutes in Ter Stegen’s absence.

The Cottagers star, though, was not convinced by Julian Nagelsmann’s idea and the player himself decided that he did not want to travel with the national team for the ongoing international break.

Voller insisted that even though the door to the national team is not closed for Leno, it will be difficult for the Cottagers star to slip into the national team.

“The decision has now been made. The door is not completely closed [for Leno]”, the 64-year-old told German tabloid Bild about the Fulham goalkeeper.

“But it will not be that easy to slip in either.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Premier League custodian will be able to convince the national team set up to get another call-up with his performances at his club.