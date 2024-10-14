Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has hailed Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who currently on loan at Sheffield United.

The promising Palace talent was loaned out in the summer as Eagles boss Oliver Glasner could not guarantee him regular game time in the Premier League.

Rak-Sakyi was in heavy demand in the summer for a potential loan and even a permanent move from a host of Championship clubs, but the Blades ended up securing him.

He is becoming a key man under Chris Wilder as he has started five league matches this season, while Andre Brooks has started four times.

The Eagles loanee scored a brace earlier this month against Luton Town and Clarke admitted that the 22-year-old is currently ‘flying’.

“Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, from way back when we were talking about him when he was at Charlton [Athletic]”, Clarke said on What the EFL about the Eagles loanee.

“He is competing with Andre Brooks for a starting spot on the right.

“This is kind of the only position Wilder is fiddling with, the rest of the team picks itself at the moment.

“So, he [Rak-Sakyi] is flying, he got a brace at the weekend.”

Rak-Sakyi will be looking to impress the Eagles hierarchy with his performances at Bramall Lane as he seeks to make good on the hype surrounding him.