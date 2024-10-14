David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga has insisted he is not worried despite a lack of game time with Sweden.

The 22-year-old wide forward joined the Tricky Trees last year from Manchester United and has been a consistent name on the team-sheet.

He has already picked up 19 senior caps for his national team Sweden, but Elanga’s game time has been limited in recent times.

Elanga played only 56 minutes of football in last month’s international break whereas against Slovakia last week he was an unused substitute.

The Nottingham Forest star, though, is not concerned about his game time under Jon Dahl Tomasson and he insisted that if the team win, it is enough for him.

“I always want to play, but it is Jon who chooses, and I am just happy that we did not lose the game”, Elanga told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen addressing his limited game time for Sweden.

“Now we have an important game against Estonia and hopefully we will win.

“I am not worried. We have many good players. I am just happy if we win.”

Tomasson’s men will face Estonia in the Nations League tonight and the Tricky Trees star man will be hoping to get a start.