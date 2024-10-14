Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has claimed that Norwich City forward Josh Sargent is currently the best striker in the English second tier.

After an initial shaky start to their league campaign, the Canaries have stabilised and have won three of their last four matches.

They have been clinical in their attacks as they have scored 16 goals in their first nine Championship matches.

Parkin has been impressed with Canaries striker Sargent’s ability as a modern-day striker and he feels the Norwich man has multiple top-notch qualities.

The former Championship forward is of the view that there is not a better striker in the English second division at this moment.

“I do not think there is a better centre-forward at the moment [in the Championship], despite the chances he [Sargent] is missing and the penalty he missed at the weekend”, Parkin said on What The EFL about the Canaries star frontman.

“Josh Sargent, in terms of a modern-day number 9, who can press, who can run the channels, who can hold the ball, get into goalscoring positions.

“He is the top man right now.

“[I have been] really impressed with him.”

Sargent has already contributed to seven goals directly in the league this term and he will be looking to continue his purple patch when Johannes Hoff Thorup’s men take on Stoke City this Saturday.