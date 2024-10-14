Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart has insisted that Aston Villa star Ian Maatsen is the best Dutch left-back at the moment.

The Dutch full-back completed a big-money move to the Villans from Chelsea in the most recent transfer window.

However, his game time has been massively limited in the league and in Europe as Unai Emery has preferred Lucas Digne so far.

Maatsen is yet to start a league match or a Champions League match; he only started one EFL Cup match last month against Wycombe Wanderers.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Van der Vaart feels the Villans left-back is the best available left-back for the Dutch national team.

“But I have the idea that [Ronald] Koeman has less in common with Maatsen”, Van der Vaart said on Studio Voetbal about the Aston Villa full-back.

“I do think he is a very good player. I think he is the best left-back we have at the moment.”

Netherlands are set to face Germany tonight in a Nations League clash and Maatsen will be hoping to make his senior national team debut against Julian Nagelsmann’s side.