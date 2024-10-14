Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has revealed that Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk has been a role model for him and someone he aspires to be like.

Since being handed his debut by then manager Jurgen Klopp back in 2021, the 21-year-old has been on the pitch 34 times for the senior side and has had Van-Dijk by his side wearing the skipper’s armband.

Bradley has been left impressed by the Dutchman and believes that he can be a role model in the way he conducts himself.

According to Bradley, Van Dijk is not just an inspiration on the pitch but also on the training pitch in the way he conducts himself.

“My captain at the club Virgil is quite a role model with the way he conducts himself every day”, Bradley was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph.

“In training every day he is always one of the best players and that’s someone I aspire to be in how he conducts himself every day and how he leads by example.

“He would probably be one of the main role models for me.”

Bradley was handed the skipper’s armband for his country Northern Ireland in their last match against Belarus in the UEFA Nations League.

He will hope that his experience at international level will help him enjoy more first-team minutes for Arne Slot’s team.