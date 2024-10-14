Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that Sheffield United are the best off-the-ball team in the Championship currently.

The Blades suffered relegation from the Premier League last season and are doing their bit to get right back into the top flight under Chris Wilder.

They are currently sitting second in the Championship after nine matches and are widely considered to be strong contenders for promotion.

Ex-EFL man Clarke feels that Wilder’s men are extremely proficient when they are out of possession and he emphasised the Blades conceding only three goals in nine matches.

Clarke stressed that the Bramall Lane outfit are the best team in the second tier when it comes to having a plan and structure when they do not have the ball.

“I think out of possession they are probably the best team in the league at the moment, certainly”, Clarke said on What The EFL about the Blades.

“Only letting in three goals. Nine games, three goals against.

“They would be on the top of the league as we sit here if they had not had the points deduction.

“So, it is going very nicely [ for Sheffield United].”

Wilder’s men have a tough test this Friday against Leeds United when they travel to Elland Road to take on the Whites in a league clash.