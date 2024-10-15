Former Liverpool attacker John Aldridge has insisted that Reds boss Arne Slot is working out a system to play to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strengths.

The 26-year-old England international’s ability to defend from his preferred right-back position has been questioned over the years.

Alexander-Arnold’s attacking output, though, is impressive as he has more than 100 direct goal contributions in over 300 appearances.

Aldridge feels the 26-year-old Reds man is the best attacking full-back in the world but he also believes that the Liverpool man can defend as well.

The former Reds star insisted that Slot is already working to make a system to play Alexander-Arnold’s strengths.

“Look, his forte is going forward. That is beyond doubt. He’s the best attacking full-back in the world”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column about Alexander-Arnold.

“And Liverpool have so far this season found a way for him to do that without exposing themselves too much at the back, whether it be Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones dropping back to cover.

“The job of the manager is to allow Alexander-Arnold to perform at his best and Arne Slot is finding a way to do that right now.

“Of course, Trent can defend.

“He just happens to be better when on the offensive.”

The Reds have not been leaky defensively as they are sitting at the top of the league table and have conceded only twice in seven matches.

Alexander-Arnold has already registered two assists this season and Liverpool will be keen to extend his contract as his current deal runs until next summer.