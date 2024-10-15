Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer has admitted that he has been in regular contact with the Toffees’ first-team goalkeepers and coaches.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper came through the youth system of the Toffees and played a part in Chesterfield’s promotion back to League Two last season.

Tyrer played 43 times in the National League last term and in the current campaign League One side Blackpool loaned him in as their first-choice shot-stopper.

The 22-year-old custodian has insisted that he talks to Toffees coaches Billy Mercer and Dave Lucas.

Tyrer further reveals that he talks to Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic on a regular basis to wish them luck before matches and he stresses they do the same as well.

“I still speak to Billy Mercer. He wishes me good luck for every game. It is the same with Dave Lucas and Asmir Begovic”, the Toffees loanee told Everton’s official website.

“Bego has been in contact, wishing me well, and so has Jordan, so there’s been a few messages every now and then, before games, wishing me good luck and vice versa, wishing them good luck.

“It is a good connection that we have got.”

Tyrer will be looking to keep his starting spot in Steve Bruce’s Blackpool side for the rest of the season to impress his parent club to secure an even better move next summer.