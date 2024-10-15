Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Hertha Berlin have ‘gathered initial information’ about Birmingham City target Phil Neumann ahead of a possible swoop to bring him in next summer.

Birmingham tried to sign Neumann from Hannover in the summer transfer window, but the German club refused to let him join Blues and rejected their bid.

Neumann’s contract at Hannover runs out in the summer and Blues boss Chris Davies could try again to take him to St Andrew’s.

If Birmingham do go back in for the centre-back though they are likely to face competition as now Hertha Berlin are in the picture.

According to Sky Deutschland, the capital club have ‘gathered initial information’ about Neumann.

They are aware of his contractual situation at Hannover and are tempted by the prospect of signing him on a free transfer next summer.

Birmingham though, as a non-German club, would be able to hold talks with Neumann from January and secure him on a pre-contractual agreement.

The 27-year-old defender has made eight appearances in the German second tier for Hannover so far this season, being booked three times.