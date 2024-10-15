Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Belgian giants Club Brugge have now joined the race for one of Southampton’s attackers ahead of the January transfer window.

Saints achieved promotion back to the Premier League for this season but have struggled to deliver convincing performances so far.

Russell Martin’s men have conceded 15 times in seven league games while they have only managed to net four goals in response.

Martin has given Nigerian frontman Paul Onuachu only 16 minutes of football this season despite his side’s inadequacy in front of goal.

He spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor and despite their frantic efforts they were unable to bring him back; they are tipped to try again in January, but face competition.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, the Saints out-of-favour star is attracting Belgian side Club Brugge.

He had a four-year spell in the Belgian Pro League with Genk where he played 134 matches and scored 85 goals for them.

Onuachu’s stock remains high in Belgium and Club Brugge are keen.

Saints are likely to cash in on the tall striker if the deal on the table makes sense.