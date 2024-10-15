Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski believes that Sweden’s national team will be one of the best in the world.

The 24-year-old Spurs man made his senior international debut back in 2019 and he has been a consistent name in the Sweden national set-up since.

Kulusevski has already acquired 43 caps for Sweden and played the full 90 minutes against Estonia on Monday night.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side grabbed a 3-0 victory over Estonia and Kulusevski has insisted that Swden’s style of play will entertain everyone.

The Tottenham attacking midfielder believes that his national team are going in the right direction and reiterated Sweden will be one of the best teams in the world.

“There will be so much more happening [in the Sweden national team], I can tell you that”, Kulusevski told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen about his national team.

“It will be big, very big and everyone will want to watch when Sweden plays football.

“It gets better all the time. The national team will be one of the best in the world.

“That’s where we’re going.”

Kulusevski registered an assist against Estonia last night and he will be looking to have the same effect when Spurs face West Ham on Saturday.