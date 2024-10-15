Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United going back in for a player they chased during the summer transfer window remains on the agenda.

The Magpies came in for heavy criticism due to how they handled the summer transfer window as they scrambled to fill a £70m hole in their accounts by the end of June.

They then missed out on adding the winger and centre-back that Eddie Howe wanted before the window slammed shut.

A lengthy pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi came to nothing, but, according to the Daily Mail, returning for him ‘is still on the agenda’.

If Newcastle do make a fresh move then it is expected to happen during the first week of January.

The Magpies would not want a repeat of the summer where a swoop to sign the centre-back dragged on through the summer.

Crystal Palace felt that Newcastle’s offers for Guehi undervalued him.

What the Eagles’ stance might be when the Magpies come in once again in January remains to be seen.