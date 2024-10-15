Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to be boosted by the return of an attacker ahead of their Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side are due to play host to Brighton at St James’ Park and will face a Seagulls team high on confidence after they beat Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

Spurs led 2-0 in the game, but Brighton came back and Newcastle will be wary of the threat from the Seagulls.

Howe is though set to be boosted by the return of striker Callum Wilson as, according to the Daily Mail, he is set to train this week and should be in the squad to play Brighton.

The Magpies have suffered repeated frustrations with the striker repeatedly picking up injuries.

Having him back fit and ready to go will give Howe another precious option in the final third of the pitch.

He has yet to play for Newcastle this season.

Wilson did though register nine Premier League goals last term in what was also an injury interrupted campaign.