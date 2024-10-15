Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Former Dutch international Ben Wijnstekers has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven is not at his best as a centre-back.

The north Londoners agreed to pay a sum of around €50m to Wolfsburg to secure the 23-year-old defender last year.

He has been an important cog in Ange Postecoglou’s system and despite being a central defender primarily, his pace is one of his top qualities.

Wijnstekers feels that Van de Ven has been partially decent as a left-back for the Netherlands national team because of his speed.

The former Dutch international, though, made it clear that the Spurs defender is wobbly when he is deployed as a central defender.

“For Netherlands, he [Van de Ven] also did quite well as a left-back, partly because of his speed that is now well-known”, the 69-year-old told Dutch daily De Telegraaf about the Tottenham star man.

“But in central defence, he was swimming at times.”

Van de Ven started both matches during the international break for the Dutch national side but failed to end up on the winning side on both occasions.

He played as a centre-back against Germany, with Virgil van Dijk suspended.