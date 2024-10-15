Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ipswich Town star Wes Burns believes that the Premier League is a very physical league and the quality of players is ‘through the roof’.

The 29-year-old is still acclimatising to life in the English top tier after earning promotion with the Tractor Boys at the end of last season.

He missed two of his side’s games with an injury but has since been on the pitch for 227 minutes and insists that he is adjusting to life in the Premier League quite well.

Highlighting the differences he has seen since arriving in the top flight, Burns insisted that it is more physical and the quality is through the roof.

“I’ve played fairly regularly since I’ve been back”, Burns was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“I’ve started all games bar one, and I’m adjusting to life in the Premier League quite well I think.

“It’s a very physical league, the quality of players is through the roof.”

Burns also took time to highlight the league’s unpredictable nature where any team can beat any other.

“Every team has got a squad that’s more than capable of giving anyone a beating in the league, so it’s mentally tough as well.”

Burns’ team remain one of four teams yet to register a win in the top-flight so far in the current campaign.