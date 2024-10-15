Pete Norton/Getty Images

FC Utrecht boss Ron Jans has admitted that his side waited for a long time to sign Sam Lammers from Rangers in the summer transfer window.

Rangers were looking to sell Lammers in the summer and Utrecht held talks with the Gers to try to get him, but could not do a deal and FC Twente landed the striker.

Lammers spent the second half of the last season with Utrecht on loan, where he impressed with 14 goal contributions in 20 matches.

Utrecht’s boss has now admitted that the club tried for a long time to do a deal with Rangers for Lammers and indicated they could possibly have waited longer for him.

“Who didn’t come during the transfer period? I can tell you about one and we really tried for a very long time to keep Sam Lammers”, Jans told Forza magazine via Utrechtfans.nl about the ex-Rangers attacker.

“Maybe we should have waited longer, but at some point, we made the decision, we had to move on.”

The Dutch outfit’s boss admitted that Lammers was imperious for the Utrecht and he insisted upon enjoying working with the former Gers man.

“Sam really did a fantastic job at FC Utrecht and I really enjoyed working with him.

“I was very happy for him that he scored against us, but I liked it even more that he did lose.”

Lammers has already contributed to five goals in 12 matches since he joined Twente from the Scottish giants and Rangers will get more money for him dependent upon his performances due to add-ons in the deal.