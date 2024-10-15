Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Craig Burley has hit out at Manchester United after England closed in on appointing Thomas Tuchel as boss.

Tuchel, who held talks with Manchester United about taking over at Old Trafford in the summer, has agreed to become the new England manager.

The German will become the third non-British manager of the England team, following in the footsteps of Sven Goran-Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

He could potentially have become Manchester United’s manager in the summer, but the Red Devils stuck with Erik ten Hag.

They have continued to struggle under the Dutchman and Burley hit out at Manchester United after news of Tuchel taking the England job.

“So another top manager gets hired whilst Man Utd stagger around with Ten Hag”, he wrote on X.

Speculation was rife that Ten Hag could be sacked over the course of the international break.

The Dutchman remains at his post though as Manchester United prepare to play Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.